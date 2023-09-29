The women of “The View” unraveled the threads of the Republican effort to impeach President Joe Biden on Friday, specifically in terms of Hunter Biden’s complicated context added to Biden’s vice presidency.

“I do agree with Alyssa in that it’s very unseemly what Hunter Biden did, I know that he was in the throes of addiction and that’s not an excuse, though, but we have him sort of, I think trying to pass access or pretend that he has access to his father and his father at the time was the vice president of the United States responsible for Ukraine,” said co-host Sunny Hostin about 3 minutes and 44 seconds in the below video. “That’s very unseemly. I’m not saying that’s criminal. I’m not saying that it rises to misdemeanors or, or high crimes, but let’s give it, let’s not short-shrift that behavior.”

Co-host Anna Navarro weighed in on how bad the Republicans look in their attempts to impeach Biden, largely because of their “counterproductive” witnesses.

“There is nobody arguing that what Hunter Biden did was cash in on his last name. So did Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, so did Clarence Thomas, so did Ginni Thomas. And Bob Menendez,” Navarro said. “I personally know spouses of senators who are right now on no-show jobs that are being paid by donors. I know children and spouses of people in Congress who are in no-show jobs that lobbying firms because they get access to their daddies or their mommies.”

“If they wanna address what’s happening with Hunter Biden, if they want to address that, then they should regulate lobbying for family members of members of Congress,” Navarro added.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin jumped in to make a quick legal point as well.

“I do want folks at home to note, this impeachment inquiry is dead on arrival in the Senate,” Griffin said. “It’s privileged so the Senate will have to take it up, but there are no votes to impeach Joe Biden. So by that alone, it is a sham.”

Hostin previously suggested the Republicans are merely trying to distract from their “twice-impeached, disgraced, one-term, quadruply indicted former president.”

Watch the full clip below: