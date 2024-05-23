Though actresses theoretically take on many roles over the course of their careers, Jessica Lange does think there’s one inevitable timeline that they all operate on. So, on Thursday’s episode of “The View,” she broke it down.

Lange is currently starring in “Mother Play” on Broadway, alongside “The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon” alum Jim Parsons, as well as Celia Keenan-Bolger. She, of course, plays their mother, and not exactly the most loving kind. And that’s not a new concept for Lange lately.

So, when Sunny Hostin pointed out that Lange has been playing “a lot of bad moms” in her recent projects, Lange admitted that she’d noticed and been contemplating that, and actually thinks it reflects a larger trend for women’s careers in Hollywood.

“So you start as an ingenue, and you’re leading lady,” Lange said. “And then you’re like, kind of — you’re beginning the mother era of your career.”

At this point, the camera panned to moderator Whoopi Goldberg, who readily nodded in agreement.

“And you’re a good mother, you’re [an] attentive mother. And then, then you move into like, bad mother,” Lange continued. “And then finally, you end with dementia. That’s the last phase of your career, which I’m actually playing now, so!”

At that, the women at the table and the audience all cracked up, as Lange detailed how much she actually does love her current role, which earned her her second Tony award nomination last month.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.