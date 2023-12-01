The women of “The View” have often been torn on Senator John Fetterman’s choice of attire for Senate hearings, but on Friday, they fully leaned into his love of sweatshirts. So much so, in fact, that they gifted him a show-branded one.

At the end of Fetterman’s final segment on the show, host Ana Navarro asked the senator for his thoughts on the new senate dress code, which bars him from wearing his typical outfit of a sweatshirt and shorts on the floor. Once again, Fetterman mocked it, arguing that there are far more important things to care about.

As he spoke, host Sara Haines quietly pulled out a plain black sweatshirt with the logo of “The View” on it, and passed it over.

“Well, you can’t wear this on the floor, but if you’re gonna vote from the doorway, at least you’ll do it dressed in style,” she joked.

Fetterman was both stunned and pleased, and joked that he really would wear it to votes and hearings if he was allowed to.

“If I could, and I wouldn’t destroy the senate, I would wear it on the floor,” Fetterman said.

At that, Haines told him to be careful, and the hosts carried on.

“The View” airs daily at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.