“The View” often turns into a bit of chaos, but on Wednesday morning, Chef José Andrés attempted to reign that in by lightly scolding the ABC hosts.

Andrés appeared on the show in support of his new cookbook “Zaytinya” and, naturally, brought a small feast with him for the women. He was excited to tell the hosts about the dishes he brought, and they were just as excited to eat them — so much so, in fact, that host Joy Behar got a little too fixated on hunting down a certain dish on the table.

As Andrés tried to go into detail about the taramosalata, Behar took a bite and exclaimed “I love that,” and sent hosts Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin scrambling to pass her the full plate.

“Ladies, organize yourselves!” Andrés playfully scolded, as he was thrown off his spiel. “I’m trying to explain something here!”

The chide earned surprised laughter from both the audience and the hosts themselves, and the women quickly settled back down in their spots at the table to listen.

Andrés took a moment to compliment moderator Whoopi Goldberg shortly thereafter though, as she helped him prepare the next dish.

“Hand me the garlic. You’re the best cook I know,” he said.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.