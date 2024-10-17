‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Caught Off Guard During Clip: ‘Sorry, I Was Adjusting My Brassiere’ | Video

Joy Behar had a minor wardrobe malfunction during Thursday’s episode of “The View,” and she was just a hair too slow to keep it from getting caught live on air. So, she just admitted to it point blank.

The moment came during the first segment of the day, as Behar and her co-hosts discussed Vice President Kamala Harris’ appearance on Fox News this week. The ABC hosts largely applauded her performance, particularly when she called out host Bret Baier for playing a clip of Donald Trump that “debunked” the idea that Trump has insulted the American people repeatedly.

So, “The View” played the actual clip of Trump calling some Democrats “Marxists and communists and fascists,” as well as “the enemy within.” But, as the clip ended, Behar wasn’t quite ready to dive back in.

REACTION TO HARRIS’ FOX NEWS INTERVIEW: After the vice president sat down for an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier, #TheView co-hosts share their biggest takeaways. pic.twitter.com/qmsNc7jpxU — The View (@TheView) October 17, 2024

“Sorry, I was adjusting my brassiere,” she said with a laugh. “Live television!”

The rest of the hosts laughed along with her, but the derailment was shortlived as Behar carried on.

In case you missed it, during the Wednesday interview, Baier asked if the voters who are leaning toward Trump are “misguided” or “stupid,” which prompted a strong reaction from Harris, and a reminder that Trump himself is the one who paints those across the aisle as “the enemy within.”

To that, Baier retorted that his Fox News colleagues asked Trump a similar question, which he refuted, and played a clip to support that. But Harris was quick to point out that the clip Baier played to support his question wasn’t actually relevant, just carefully chosen.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.