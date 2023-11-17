‘The View’: Joy Behar Says George Santos Scandal Makes Her ‘Ashamed as a Fellow Member of the Botox Community’ | Video

An investigation into how Congressman George Santos actually spent his campaign funds revealed this that the money went to botox, designer goods and more, and “The View” host Joy Behar is pretty mad about it. Sure, she’s mad at the fraud, but also that it’s making “the botox community” look bad.

In a scathing 56-page ethics subcommittee report released this week, “a complex web of unlawful activity involving Representative Santos’ campaign, personal, and business finances,” was detailed, showing he fraudulently used campaign funds to feed an extravagant lifestyle.

“I’m offended as a citizen, but I’m also ashamed as a fellow member of the botox community,” Behar joked.

But, host Alyssa Farah Griffin does think Santos might actually be expelled from congress this time around, despite his colleagues failing to pass that motion once before.

“He’s become an embarrassment to the state at the end of the day,” Farah Griffin said. “Regardless of your political views, no one wants to have to defend that guy.”

Farah Griffin also marveled at the fact that Santos was even capable of pulling something like this off, comparing the situation to its equivalent in her own workplace.

“I keep going back to a point Sara’s made every time this comes up. Why is it that, in Congress, you can get away with doing things you couldn’t in any other job?” she lamented. “This would literally be like if I asked Brian [Teta, executive producer of “The View”] if I could use the Disney corporate card for botox and OnlyFans. Like, that just that doesn’t work.”

Meanwhile, host Sunny Hostin was more upset that no one spotted Santos’ tendencies to lie ahead of time, and suggested a better screening process for political officials.

“I would think that if you are running from for office, you must be fully vetted,” Hostin said. “Fully, fully vetted, so that the American people that are voting for you, right, know what they’re voting for.”

She added, “I also think that there should be some sort of class beforehand, before you kind of put your hat in the ring, [like] ‘This is what a campaign finance violation looks like.’”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.

“The View” airs daily at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.