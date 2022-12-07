‘The View': Joy Behar Bets Herschel Walker Is ‘Relieved’ to Lose: ‘These White Guys’ Were ‘Using Him’ and ‘He Knew It’ (Video)

Herschel Walker lost his bid as Georgia senator on Tuesday by razor-thin margins, but “The View” host Joy Behar is pretty sure he’s happy about that. On Wednesday morning’s show, Behar guessed that Walker “knew” that the Republican party was “using him.”

With more than 95% of votes counted, Rev. Raphael Warnock won with 50.7% of the vote, keeping his seat for another six years and extending the Democrats’ control of the Senate to 51-49. The men went back and forth multiple times with having the lead in the race, and in the end, a little less than half of the state’s 7,007,154 “active” voters ended up casting their ballots in the runoff election.

The hosts of “The View” largely praised Walker’s concession speech. For Behar, there was a certain look in his face that she couldn’t ignore.

“I felt like he was relieved in a way,” Behar said. “It’s like, somewhere in this guy’s head, he must be thinking these white guys, you know, Lindsey, and the other one, are like, pushing him around. Trump telling — they’re using him. I think he knew it. And he looked relieved, almost, to me.”

Behar also joked that she was proud of Walker because his speech contained “no mention of werewolves or vampires. He was right on it!” Speaking more seriously though, Behar legitimately praised his speech, honing in on the fact that Walker encouraged voters to continue believing in and respecting the Constitution.

Behar called the moment “a direct diss against Trump,” after the twice-impeached former president posted to Truth Social earlier this week, calling for the “termination” of regulations laid out by the Constitution.

The women at the table largely agreed with her, with Whoopi applauding the fact that he made a concession speech at all. Host Alyssa Farah Griffin added that Walker “showed more dignity and integrity by conceding than Donald Trump did.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.