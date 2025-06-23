‘The View’: Joy Behar Jokes Jay Pharoah Needs to ‘Shut Up’ So She Can Ask Him a Question

“Saturday Night Live” alum Jay Pharoah stopped by “The View” on Monday morning, but his interview got off to a bit of a blunt start, as host Joy Behar joked that he needed to “shut up” so she could actually start it.

Indeed, as Pharoah took his spot at the table, his interview did not start as quickly as some others do. Instead, he offered pleasantries to each of the ABC hosts, complimenting not only the supplies they had on the table (including mints and cough drops), but also their outfits.

Pharoah offered an individual compliment to each woman before landing on Behar, and greeting her with a “What’s up Joy, how you doing?”

“Well, I’m waiting for you to shut up so I can ask you a question,” she retorted.

The moment earned a huge laugh from the table and audience, while Pharoah simply smirked and took a drink of water.

“I’ll keep my compliments to myself,” he shot back.

At that, Behar pointed out that he didn’t actually offer a compliment for her jacket, which was black with metallic-ringed holes in it. The host joked that they were bullet holes, as Pharoah backtracked.

“50 Cent had that on his first tour,” he joked.

From there, the interview did indeed get underway, with Behar and her co-hosts applauding Pharoah’s comedy (particularly his impressions).

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.