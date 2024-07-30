‘The View’: Joy Behar Thinks Kamala Harris Campaign Needs to Stop Calling Trump ‘Weird’ | Video

Vice President Kamala Harris and her team seem to have landed on the right descriptor to upset Donald Trump and his colleagues: weird. But “The View” host Joy Behar isn’t totally onboard with this adjective being the weapon of choice.

To kick off Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” the ABC hosts laughed at the many insults that the GOP is hurling at Harris, with moderator Whoopi Goldberg noting that odds are low they’ll be able to come up with anything that Harris hasn’t heard before.

She encouraged them to get “creative” if they’re really going to try mudslinging this hard, before laughing at their reactions to being called weird. Really, the entirety of the “View” panel loved the Harris campaign’s choice to call Trump and his allies “weird” because, in the women’s opinion, their actions legitimately are weird.

Behar was the outlier though. She agreed with absurdity of Republican actions, but argued there was a better approach.

“I don’t agree with that. I don’t think you should use the word weird,” she said. “Call him what he is: a convicted felon.”

Host Sunny Hostin readily agreed that “that’s better,” but host Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that “weird” isn’t exactly a below-the-belt phrase, especially considering what Trump has hurled at both Biden and Harris.

Still, Behar argued that it just muddies the waters and allows for comebacks, whereas factual statements do not.

“It opens the door for the other side to say ‘Well you think we’re weird, look at you.’ It’s too much weird name-calling,” Behar said. “Take the high road, get off the weird thing, just call him what he is!”

WILL DEMS' 'WEIRD' STRATEGY LAND WITH VOTERS? #TheView co-hosts weigh in as former Pres. Trump ramps up his attacks on Vice Pres. Harris and Democrats try a new approach to describe the Trump-Vance ticket. pic.twitter.com/GpiN5sQWAK — The View (@TheView) July 30, 2024

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.