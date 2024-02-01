Leaders of the tech industry — namely, those in charge of massive social media companies — faced heated questioning on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, including from Sen. Lindsey Graham, who bluntly told Meta CEO and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg that “you have blood on your hands.” But for “The View” host Joy Behar, the comment was nothing short of “hypocritical.”

Discussing the dangers and impact of social media during Thursday’s Hot Topics discussion, the hosts pretty well unanimously agreed that those in charge of social media sites need to be both regulated and held accountable. So seeing them in the hot seat was something the women supported.

Behar noted that the hearing reminded her of when the tobacco industry first came under fire and argued that Zuckerberg and his colleagues “are very, very much guilty.” But she took issue with who was piling on that guilt.

“Having said that, it struck me as like, so hypocritical, Lindsey Graham yelling ‘You have blood on your hands,’ when this man has taken 10s of thousands of dollars from the NRA,” Behar said. “What about those kids? The blood on his hands for those children who are shot in those schools. So I don’t want to listen to this virtue signaling from a bunch of liars.”

Indeed, over the course of his political career, Graham has taken at least $66,000 in donations from the NRA. He’s been a vocal opponent of gun control in the country, and himself owns an AR-15.

From there, the women dug in deep on who bears responsibility for the impacts of social media, their thoughts on how to go about solving things, and more.

You can watch the full conversation from “The View” in the video above.