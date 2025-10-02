‘The View’: Joy Behar Predicts Trump Will Ask to Deport Pope Leo After He Gives ‘Pro-Life’ Definition

Pope Leo XIV offered his thoughts on the true meaning of “pro-life” this week, and “The View” host Joy Behar suspects President Trump will want to deport him for it.

The pope’s thoughts came late Tuesday, when he was asked about plans by a fellow Chicagoan, Cardinal Blase Cupich, to give a lifetime achievement award to Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin for his work helping immigrants. Some conservative U.S. bishops have criticized the choice, due to Durbin’s support for abortion rights.

“Someone who says ‘I’m against abortion’ but says ‘I am in favor of the death penalty’ is not really pro-life,” the Pope said in response. “Someone who says that ‘I’m against abortion, but I’m in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants in the United States,’ I don’t know if that’s pro-life.”

Following the clip of Pope Leo’s thoughts on Thursday, the hosts of “The View” largely agreed with him. But, Behar immediately guessed it would upset the president.

“You know Trump is thinking, ‘Can I deport him?’” Behar joked. “But I think he’s right. If you are pro-choice and pro-death penalty, you’re at least consistent.”

At that, host Sunny Hostin chimed in to agree, taking pride in the fact that she herself has been consistent on her views.

“As a lifelong Catholic, I am against abortion, I’m also against the death penalty,” she said. “I’m also against guns. I’m also against the starvation of children. I’m a humanitarian above all, because I believe that all life is precious.”

Behar seemed surprised at Hostin’s objections to the death penalty, saying that “some people really deserve to get it,” in her opinion.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.