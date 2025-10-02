‘The View’ Says We’re ‘Living in Idiocracy’ as Politicians Troll Each Other With Memes Instead of Doing Their Jobs

As politicians continue to trade jabs online in the form of memes and AI-generated images, the hosts of “The View” have had it. On Thursday, the women called for Republicans and Democrats alike to just “grow up and do their jobs.”

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the women scoffed at the fact that Vice President JD Vance promised this week that, if House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other Democrats help the Trump administration re-open the government, the president would stop posting racist AI-generated images of Jeffries on social media.

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom responded by posting his own memes of Vance on social media. So, the ABC hosts mourned what the government has turned into.

“It’s cute, maybe it’s funny, but people got stuff to do,” moderator Whoopi Goldberg said tiredly. “People got families to feed. They don’t have time for this bulls–t, this stuff that y’all are doing.”

Host Joy Behar argued that it feels like “the kindergarteners are running the high school,” while Sunny Hostin agreed that it all plays out like “silly high school retribution.”

“It feels like we’re living in, like, ‘Idiocracy.’ You’re just meme-ing back and forth, no one’s trying to solve anything,” host Alyssa Farah Griffin added.

She then pointed out how many people will suffer from a prolonged government shutdown, zeroing in on lower income families who are living paycheck to paycheck. In Farah Griffin’s view, the shutdown can’t end in a win for anyone, really.

For her part, host Sara Haines took issue with the fact that the memes, though ostensibly aimed at specific politicians, are actually mocking bigger problems.

“It’s not like they’re mocking each other, although they’re directing it,” she said. “It’s mocking the issue, which is people do live check to check, and they’re sitting at home not being able to get paid, or go to work, or they’re struggling because other people aren’t at work right now and they need those people. I think it makes a mockery of everything.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.