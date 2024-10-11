‘The View’: Ana Navarro Says Harris-Walz Campaign ‘Released the Kraken’ by Sending Obama Out on the Campaign Trail | Video

Former President Barack Obama is out on the road for Kamala Harris, and the hosts of “The View” are thrilled to see it. Ana Navarro even likened it on Friday to unleashing “the kraken.”

“I was doing a happy dance last night, watching Barack Obama campaign for Kamala Harris,” host Joy Behar said to preface the discussion. “He used that trademark, you know, swagger, to remind voters why he served two terms as president and why Trump needs to serve time in prison.”

The hosts noted that deploying Obama is almost certainly a strategic maneuver to appeal specifically to male voters, but they understood that logic.

OBAMA HITS THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL TO SUPPORT VP HARRIS: #TheView co-hosts question how much impact former Pres. Obama will have on the Harris-Walz campaign pic.twitter.com/yC8OFlZOCB — The View (@TheView) October 11, 2024

“When I was watching Obama, I felt like, ooh, they released the Kraken,” Navarro said. “He was just so incredibly effective. He’s so funny. His comedic timing is so impressive and the way he can explain things with such — so bluntly, but funny at the same time. It’s just so effective.”

That said, she added that she wants to see more town halls happening with Harris herself, so that the vice president can appeal to the demographics she needs directly, rather than sending someone with whom they already identify.

“[Townhalls are] very substantive. There’s a lot of variety in the questions,” Navarro explained. “And I thought to myself also, you know, OK, so we shouldn’t only be sending Obama to speak to Black men, Latinos, to speak to Latinos, Bill Clinton to speak to Southerners. Kamala Harris needs to speak to these people.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.