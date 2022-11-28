“The View” host Sunny Hostin thinks it’s just about time to officially be referring to Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, as a white supremacist.

To kick off Monday’s Hot Topics discussion, the women of “The View” added their voices to those condemning twice-impeached former president Trump for hosting West and Nick Fuentes, a known Holocaust denier, at Mar-a-Lago late last week. Though Trump has attempted to blame West for Fuentes’ presence at the dinner, saying West brought him along unexpectedly and claiming that Trump himself had no idea who Fuentes was, the women at the table called out the holes in that logic.

“He has Secret Service protection at all time, because he’s a former president of the United States,” Hostin explained. “So there’s no way that someone walked in to Mar-a-Lago to have dinner with the former, twice-impeached, disgraced president and he didn’t know who they were. So that’s a lie.”

Hostin then added that, even if Trump didn’t actually know who Fuentes was, he definitely knows who Ye is, and argued that, at this point, the rapper himself should be labeled similarly.

“I think the problem with it is, when you provide that kind of access to white supremacists — which is what these two are at this point, because Kanye is also wearing things that say ‘White Lives Matter.’ I mean he’s, you know, mental problems or not, he is exhibiting antisemitic behavior, bigotry, racism, and so has Nick Fuentes. So I don’t think there’s an excuse for this.”

Host Sara Haines agreed, and cited a tweet from conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, criticizing Trump’s actions. In his tweet, Shapiro wrote “A good way not to accidentally dine with a vile racist and anti-Semite you don’t know is not to dine with a vile racist and anti-Semite you do know.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.