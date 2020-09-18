Go Pro Today

‘The View': Sunny Hostin Defends Joy Behar After Guest Brings Up Behar’s ‘Blackface’ Incident

“Is this the same Joy that paraded around in blackface not too long ago?” GOP candidate Kim Klacik asked

September 18, 2020
“The View” hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar faced off with guest Kim Klacik on Friday, arguing with the Republican congressional candidate after she brought up a photo from the early ’70s of Behar in blackface.

Behar told Klacik, a Black Republican who supports President Donald Trump, that she should hold the president more accountable for how the coronavirus pandemic response has played out in America and especially in marginalized communities.

“Is this Joy speaking? The same Joy that paraded around in blackface not too long ago? Come on Joy, I don’t think you should be asking these questions,” Klacik said.

Also Read: That Time Joy Behar Wore 'Darker' Makeup to Dress as a 'Beautiful African Woman' in the '70s (Video)

Behar responded quickly that the Black community had her back and knew she was paying “homage” with her decades-old costume that consisted of, in her words, “darker” makeup and her own curly hair.

“The Black community has my back as well,” said Klacik, who’s running for Maryland’s 7th congressional district after winning the Republican primary in June.

That caught Hostin’s attention. “The Black community has your back? The Black community has your back? The Black community did not vote for you. The Black community did not vote for you. What planet are you living on? What planet are you living on?” she demanded.

“Wow,” Hostin, who is Afro Latina, added as she spun around in her chair.

Klacik will face Rep. Kweisi Mfume, who was elected in April to fill the seat left vacant after the death of Elijah Cummings.

Watch below, via ABC.

