Whoopi Goldberg had no patience for Lauren Boebert’s “prayers” for the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs this weekend during Monday’s episode of “The View.” That’s because, as Whoopi pointed out, the congresswoman has been a vocal opponent of LGBTQ+ rights.

On Saturday night, a gunman opened fire in an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, killing five people and injuring at least 25 others, authorities said. In response, Boebert tweeted that “The news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful. This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers. This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly.” But, according to Whoopi, Boebert needs to offer more than just prayers.

“They don’t really need your prayers and thoughts. They needed your votes,” Whoopi said bluntly. “That’s what they need.”

The host of “The View” also made a point to call out Boebert’s record on the matter, arguing that the congresswoman’s own rhetoric surrounding the LGBTQ+ community is a contributing factor to the shooting.

“This is what rhetoric brings. Words matter,” she said. “Words matter. And people like Lauren Boebert, who, you know, has been in the forefront of dissing LGBTQ+ people is now saying her prayers and thoughts go with the families.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.

Whoopi wasn’t the only one calling out Boebert’s hypocrisy either. On Sunday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez scolded her colleague online for “elevating anti LGBT+ hate” and blocking gun safety laws during her tenure, which has just been renewed, having won Colorado’s Third Congressional District against Democratic opponent Adam Frisch.

“@laurenboebert you have played a major role in elevating anti-LGBT+ hate rhetoric and anti-trans lies while spending your time in Congress blocking even the most common sense gun safety laws,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “You don’t get to ‘thoughts and prayers’ your way out of this. Look inward and change.”