‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Says It’s ‘Unheard Of’ for Lauren Boebert to Be Taken to the Situation Room for Epstein File Meeting

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Co.) was summoned to the White House Situation Room this week to discuss her backing a discharge petition to release the full set of Epstein files, and the move floored former White House staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin. According to the host of “The View,” it’s “unheard of” to hold a meeting of that nature in that particular room.

During the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts were all surprised by Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI director Kash Patel opting to meet with Boebert in the Situation Room, given the type of meetings that typically happen in there. Farah Griffin was quick to back them up, recalling the few times she herself was ever in the Situation Room.

“That’s unheard of. The only time I’ve been in the Situation Room is for national security matters, [and] during the coronavirus response,” Farah Griffin said.

As the co-hosts discussed the heaviness of the connotation, Farah Griffin also pointed to the operation to take out Osama Bin Laden as an example of the caliber of things that happen in the Situation Room. For the host, the meeting with Boebert was also another example of incongruous behavior by the Trump administration.

“If you’re somebody who is skeptical of Donald Trump’s involvement, you think that he was in some way aligned with him, they’re denying that he is, so their actions should match that,” she said. “And it feels like every action he takes makes them look more guilty.”

Farah Griffin added that she doesn’t expect the meeting to have any impact on Boebert’s support of the discharge petition. In fact, she expects even more Republicans to vote along with her and the three other GOP members who have supported releasing the files.

“Because this is going to follow them,” she explained. “In the midterms, and it’s going to follow their conscience.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.