‘The View’ Hosts Ask: If Trump Isn’t in Epstein Files, Who Are Republicans Protecting?

New emails from convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were released by House Oversight Democrats on Wednesday morning, and in them, he calls out President Trump specifically. Now, the hosts of “The View” have even more questions, including who Republicans might be protecting by not releasing more files, if it’s not Trump.

In a statement to TheWrap on Wednesday morning, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that “The ‘unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier’ to her in their limited interactions.” That was something “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin latched onto as well.

“So that leads me to the point, what do you have to hide, Republicans?” she wondered, “If this does not implicate Donald Trump, why wouldn’t you say ‘Release everything?’ Vote this road up, every document should be out.”

Sunny Hostin wondered the same, prompting hosts Ana Navarro and Sara Haines to speculate that there are major Republican donors on the list of names.

“I don’t think Donald Trump could be elected without billionaires,” Haines said. “I don’t think — the billionaires behind everyone we know, they’d go down.”

“This is a tale as old as time,” Navarro agreed. “Powerful men protecting powerful men, and thinking that having sex with a 14-, 15,- 16-, 17-year-old girl against her will is no big deal.”

So, Navarro issued a challenge to the women in congress, inspired by Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly offering to read names from the list on the House floor.

“You know what should happen? All the women in Congress should, together, read the names and read the emails,” Navarro said. “Get together, because they have congressional immunity.”

