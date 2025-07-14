‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Epstein Is the ‘Biggest Fracture in MAGA’ Ever | Video

As President Donald Trump continues to face criticism from his own voters and beyond over Jeffrey Epstein’s files and its rumored client list — or rather, the lack thereof, according to the DOJ and FBI — former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin asserted during Monday’s episode of “The View” that this marks a huge shift in MAGA circles.

“I think this is the biggest fracture in MAGA that we’ve seen to date,” she said. “But I actually think that people well beyond Trump followers care about this. They want to understand what happened with Jeffrey Epstein and what the government knows.”

Last week, a memo from the Department of Justice and the FBI was obtained by various news organizations, in which it was stated that no client list for convicted sex offender Epstein exists, despite the fact that Trump and several members of his cabinet have previously asserted otherwise.

MAGA BASE IN REVOLT OVER EPSTEIN FILES? 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on some of Pres. Trump's most vocal supporters turning up the volume on calls to release the Jeffrey Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/BWJIToXTcx — The View (@TheView) July 14, 2025

Discussing it during the day’s Hot Topics on Monday morning, Farah Griffin noted that it was no accident that this memo went out.

“The way that this would work is, the White House would, at minimum, be tipped off that this information is going out,” she explained. “And the President of the United States, if he wanted to do what his base is asking for, and release any remaining evidence that there is about Jeffrey Epstein, he would have the authority to say, ‘No, no, Pam, release it all.’”

It seems many of Trump’s own supporters figured that out as well, and have since gotten angry with the president online and at events including Turning Point USA. According to Farah Griffin, that anger is likely coming from years of promises now ignored.

She quickly pointed out how many of Trump’s cabinet members, including his own vice president JD Vance, brought up Epstein “constantly” during their campaigns, and promised to expose him and anyone associated with him, only to suddenly cry foul that people are still asking about it.

“So there’s just like, math that isn’t adding up, and I think the public just feels genuinely lied to,” Farah Griffin said. “We know Epstein was a really bad dude, we know he committed crimes. But the facts that they’re giving us after years of saying ‘There is a there there, and there’s more information,’ is just not good enough, and it’s not going to go away.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.