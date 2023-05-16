Like most of the country, the women of “The View” couldn’t stop talking about 81-year-old media mogul Martha Stewart gracing the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

“What is the message?” moderator Whoopi Goldberg asked the panel after a photo of Stewart’s SI cover appeared, eliciting cheers from the audience.

“You gotta have the moolah … and good genes,” replied Joy Behar, who is one year younger than Stewart.

“She looks great,” Sunny Hostin chimed in. “It’s finally about time in this country for us to be able to say an 81-year-old woman can look great and look sexy and own it.”

“Last week we had a whole bunch of Hollywood legends on — Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and our own Joy Behar — who have made me think so fundamentally differently about aging,” replied Alyssa Farah Griffin. “I think there’s this false perception in society that women peak at a certain time and the sexiness goes all downhill. No way!”

“What I did love about this was she looked like herself,” Farah Griffin added. “I’m sure there’s a little bit of work done here and there but she looks like her face.”

At 33, the conservative commentator is the youngest panelist, and talked openly about the beauty standards women her age face.

“I get a little sad with my generation of women because they’re all trying to adapt to the current beauty thing — we’re going to get the big fillers and the giant lips,” Farah Griffin explained.

“Look like yourself. There’s only one you. There’s already Kardashians — you don’t need to look like one,” she continued, before quickly adding, “They’re beautiful, no dig at them! This is a testament to self-love.”

Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Met Gala (Getty)

Kendall Jenner at the 2023 Met Gala (Getty)

Kylie Jenner at the 2023 Met Gala (Getty)

“It gets better,” Behar shared optimistically at the end of the segment. “I’m enjoying this particular period in my life.”