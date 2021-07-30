‘The View': Meghan McCain Says She’s More Likely to Die by Homicide Than COVID in Washington DC (Video)

Even with the Delta variant wreaking havoc, Meghan McCain is far more concerned with homicide rates than coronavirus cases.

On Friday’s episode of “The View,” Joy Behar asked the co-host how she feels Americans should manage their expectations now that the CDC has released updated data and guidelines regarding COVID-19 and the Delta variant.

Meghan McCain says there's a higher chance of her getting shot than dying from COVID 👀😂🤡



She gets paid a lot of money for these terrible takes. #TheView pic.twitter.com/kvBbfE1dnq — The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) July 30, 2021

“I think that the White House should be honest with the American public and say that there is no going back to normal, and that taking off the mask was just a ruse,” McCain replied. “There will probably be lockdowns, and again, Americans who want to live, as I said yesterday, this is literally going to become a state by state issue, and if you don’t want to live under masking and you don’t want to live under these mandates, unfortunately, you’re probably going to have to move to a state where they’re not going to do it — like in Arizona.”

The princess of the Grand Canyon State claims that rising rates of homicide and violence across the country, but namely in Washington, D.C., where she lives, should be granted far more concern.

“Quite frankly, I have a higher likelihood of getting shot leaving this building than I do of getting COVID,” she said. “From July 14th to the 28th, there were four COVID deaths and 11 homicides in Washington, D.C.”

McCain went on to echo recent sentiments from other prominent conservatives such as Larry Kudlow and Sarah Huckabee Sanders that the Biden administration should recruit former President Donald Trump to encourage his supporters to receive the vaccine. Behar then chimed in to say that nobody is stopping Trump from doing so.

“I think it would be nice to see a bipartisan push formally together,” McCain concluded. “It’s just never going to happen.”