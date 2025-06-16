‘The View’: Whoopi Calls Out Mike Johnson’s ‘Tarred and Feathered’ Comment After Attack of Democratic Reps

Following the murder of Minnesota representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, and the attempted murder of state Senator John Hoffman and his wife, “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg is calling out Mike Johnson directly.

On Monday’s episode of the show, the ABC hosts fumed at the attacks on the Minnesota lawmakers and their families, arguing that any member of either party should be similarly outraged. As the conversation eventually landed on Whoopi for her views, she specifically shamed Johnson calling for the tarring and feathering of Democratic governor Gavin Newsom just last week.

“I’m not gonna pull my punches here. Last week, when that ‘tar and feather’ — you know, it’s like ‘What are you doing?’” she said. “You always say ‘Oh, we’ve got to come down on the rhetoric, stop doing it,’ and then you don’t!”

“So, I’m putting this in your hands,” she continued. “I’m putting this in the hands of the people who are supposed to be representing us. If you’re not gonna represent us, then don’t run for office, because this is not the way to do it.”

On Sunday, police apprehended 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter as the suspected shooter, taking him into custody. According to Chief Mark Bruley of the Brooklyn Park Police, Boelter was wearing a vest, taser, and badge when he entered the politicians’ homes.

“No question, if they were in this room, you would assume they were a police officer,” he said.

Boelter voted for Trump, and it was determined almost immediately that the shootings were politically motivated.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.