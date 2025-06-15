What We Know About Suspected Minnesota Shooter Vance Boelter

The suspect in the Saturday shooting of Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark in their home (state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvonne were also shot at their own residence but are expected to recover) has been identified as 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter. A full understanding of who Boelter is and what motivated him is still being investigated, but this is what is known now.

Vance Boelter’s career history varies

Boelter has worked in retail, for food companies and as a pastor, the Washington Post reported Sunday. The outlet also noted he rotated between his home with his wife outside the Twin Cities and a rental home in Minneapolis with roommates.

One roommate, David Carlson, told the Post Boelter’s most recent job was for an organization that handles eye donations.

Boelter also once preached at LaBorne Matadi, a church in the Congo.

Boelter left in the middle of the night

Carlson also said he attempted to speak to Boelter Friday night, but the latter said he was tired. When Carlson woke up, he had texts from Boelter that said he was “going to be gone for a while” and “may be dead shortly.” He called the police.

His wife was involved in a traffic stop

Boelter’s wife, Jennifer Lynee Boelter, was in a car with “several other relatives” when they were stopped by police, Fox 9 reported Sunday.

“My office assisted law enforcement from Hennepin County on a stop near a convenience store in the city of Onamia. Our role on this stop was perimeter. We did not search or question any of the occupants. I was told by my staff who responded that the shooting suspect’s wife was in the car along with several other relatives,” Kyle Burton, Mille Lacs County Sheriff, told FOX 9.

Authorities found passports and cash in the car.

Boelter voted for Trump

The Post also noted Boelter voted for Donald Trump in the most recent election and was opposed to abortion. A manifesto reportedly penned by Boelter indicated “there clearly was some throughline [to] abortion,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Sunday morning.

“Clearly, this is politically motivated. Our delegation in Minnesota, from the most conservative Republican to the most liberal Democrat, we all joined together, Senator Emmer and I, and others, and said we condemn this political violence,” Klobuchar explained on “Meet the Press. “It was politically motivated, and there clearly was some throughline [to] abortion because of the groups that were on the list.”