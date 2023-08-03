‘The View’ Mocks Trump’s ‘Dumb’ Free Speech Defense: ‘More of a Made-for-TV’ Defense Than ‘Keep-Him-Out-of-Jail’ One (Video)

Facing his third indictment, former president Trump’s legal team is using a new defense than before: free speech. But, according to the hosts of “The View,” that’s not only “really shaky,” but feels like it’s “made for TV” instead of actually saving him.

On Wednesday, Trump received his third indictment, this time for his involvement in the January 6 attack on the Capitol, as well as for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. In response, Trump’s attorneys have called the four new charges against him an attack on free speech, arguing that he truly believed he won, and was just voicing as much.

Host Alyssa Farah Griffin called that defense “really shaky,” but former prosecutor and co-host Sunny Hostin went one further, bluntly replying “It’s dumb!” Farah Griffin did have a hunch as to why this is Trump’s play though.

“I have a bit of a theory here,” she said. “I think Donald Trump’s legal defense is much more of a made-for-TV legal defense than a keep-him-out-of-jail legal defense.”

Expounding on that, Farah Griffin explained that this defense has the potential to play out longer and give Trump the time to avoid accountability before the 2024 election, which is exactly what the thrice-indicted former president wants.

“I think he’s going to try to stretch this in every way legally feasible,” she said. “Beyond the election, and he’s banking on winning, gutting the Department of Justice, pardoning himself if he needs to, because this will not hold muster.”

You can watch the full moment from “The View” in the video above.