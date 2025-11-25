‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Thinks Hegseth Is Coming for Mark Kelly ‘Because He’s Being Sidelined’ in Ukraine Negotiations

After the collapse of criminal cases against former FBI chief James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James this week, the Trump administration is now coming after Senator Mark Kelly, but “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin doesn’t expect this new case to really stand up. In fact, the ABC host has a guess as to why Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is really doing it.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the hosts of “The View” offered fake sympathy for the Trump administration having a bad day in court yesterday, and celebrated the fact that both cases were thrown out. They then turned their attention to Kelly’s case, which comes in the wake of the senator participating in a video with other Democratic lawmakers, that encouraged military members to refuse following unlawful orders.

Farah Griffin immediately said she doesn’t “imagine this is going to go very far,” especially considering the language used in the video was very specific. Really, she thinks this case stems from something else entirely.

“I think the timing of Pete Hegseth really cracking down on a distinguished veteran like Mark Kelly comes because he is being sidelined in these Ukraine negotiations,” she explained. “He’s nowhere to be found in the discussions, in fact, a deputy of his, the Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, has emerged as kind of a power player in this.”

So, in Farah Griffin’s opinion, Hegseth is simply trying to get Trump’s attention and affection back.

“I think he’s doing it to try to get in good with Trump, to be like ‘Look, I’m fighting your fights for you,’ but it’s going to go very similarly to how these Comey and Letitia James cases went,” she said.

“Where, when you do something, and it doesn’t look like there’s merit there, it’s gonna fall apart, the president’s gonna be mad, and you’re gonna be embarrassed,” she continued.

