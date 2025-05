Former president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will sit down for their first interview since leaving the White House next week, and it’ll happen on “The View.”

ABC moderator Whoopi Goldberg announced the news to kick off Thursday’s show, promising that “We’ll ask about his legacy, accomplishments, regrets, and of course, the current political landscape.”

The Bidens will appear on the show on May 8.

