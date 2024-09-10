‘The View’ Serves Rachel Maddow ‘Humble Pie’ After Her Assertion Biden Wouldn’t Drop Out: ‘Hate to Start With Dunking’ | Video

Back in June, MSNBC host and political commentator Rachel Maddow confidently told the hosts of “The View” that Democrats shouldn’t have a backup plan for Biden because they wouldn’t need it. So, on Tuesday morning, she dutifully ate her “humble pie” when she returned to the ABC talk show.

Ahead of Maddow hitting the stage, “The View” replayed the clip from earlier this summer, in which she told host Alyssa Farah Griffin that “the backup plan is run a better campaign” and that “there’s no reason” to have a backup candidate. From there, they introduced her with a laugh.

“A little humble pie, anyone?” Maddow joked as she took her seat at the table.

Rachel @maddow on Pres. Biden dropping out of the 2024 race: "It shows you the power of a debate."



"We've never had a debate as consequential in American history as that last debate. In five minutes in that debate, his presidency became a one-term presidency." pic.twitter.com/bAo9goOq5I — The View (@TheView) September 10, 2024

“I hate to start with dunking, you’re so rarely wrong in political forecasts!” Farah Griffin conceded, earning gratitude from Maddow.

But the MSNBC host fully accepted her fate, arguing that the twist makes a good case for viewers to be skeptical at all times.

“So, A) humble pie. B) I feel like the universe feeds us things like this back just to keep us, keep our egos in check a little bit,” Maddow said with a chuckle. “This is a good reminder, don’t believe anything anybody says, right?”

You can watch the moment in the video above.

Maddow admitted that she was caught entirely by surprise when Biden dropped out, but noted that it “shows you the power of a debate.” As a result, the host said she’s prepared for every single possible outcome ahead of Tuesday night’s debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

