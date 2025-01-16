‘The View’ Hosts Horrified by ‘Real Housewives’ Reading Nasty Texts on Camera: ‘Like Mean Girls on Steroids!’

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” decided to close their season out with a bang on Wednesday night by reading the nastiest texts they have about each other out loud. And come Thursday morning, the hosts of “The View” were horrified by the stunt.

In the Season 5 finale, Bravo star Heather Gay encouraged her castmates to look through their phones and find the “worst thing” they’d said about each other and then read it aloud — theoretically so things could be out in the open and the women could get past it. So they did, with messages including snipes about the women’s appearances, love lives and whether they “sucked her way to the top.”

As the clip of the exchange ended on “The View,” each of the hosts was visibly horrified, with more than one jaw literally hanging agape.

“Oh my god!” Sunny Hostin exclaimed as Joy Behar meowed and mimed scratching, to poke fun at the cattiness. “This feels like, really severe. They’re gonna get past this?” host Sara Haines asked.

“This is like ‘Mean Girls’ on steroids!” Alyssa Farah Griffin marveled.

But, as the ABC hosts discussed how the decision to read the texts was even made, Behar asserted that it almost certainly wasn’t something that actually came from Gay.

“You both are taking the assumption that they came up with this,” Behar said. “The producers figured this out to get eyeballs to watch, am I right or wrong? That’s just a gimmick.”

At that, Farah Griffin joked that “Andy Cohen deserves all the awards for this show,” because “it is perfection.” That said, she was still startled by the idea that these women actually wrote these thoughts down at any point.

“We’ve all, I’m sure, had frustrations with each other that — I’m sure I’ve vented to Brian about some of you,” Farah Griffin said. “I wouldn’t commit it to writing so that it can be brought up at a later date! Because that’s what you’re saying when you feel it, then you move on with your life!”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.