‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Stuns Audience Into Silence: Fourth GOP Debate Was ‘Like My G-Spot’ Because No One Could Find It | Video

“Harder to find, Joy,” host Sara Haines retorted

The View

Joy Behar was met by stunned silence from the audience of “The View” on Thursday morning — but not her co-hosts — after she compared the fourth Republican presidential debate to a very explicit part of her body.

Hosted by NewsNation on Wednesday night, the debate aired on The CW, prompting host Sunny Hostin to note that she’d love to actually see how the event, which was largely marked by the candidates hurling insults at each other, performed on the network.

“I would love to know the stats as to how many people watched that,” Hostin said, which caused Sara Haines to add that she couldn’t even find it when it came time to watch. “Exactly,” Hostin shot back.

“It’s like my G-spot!” Behar happily chimed in.

The joke earned a big laugh from Haines and host Alyssa Farah Griffin, as Haines joked back that it was “harder to find, Joy.”

But, from the audience, Behar received only a stunned silence, with a few occasional chuckles as Hostin started to give her legal note for the segment. It appeared that moderator Whoopi Goldberg wanted to say something, but stopped herself, after getting word that she needed to take the show to a commercial break.

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.

