‘The View’: Whoopi Stops Sunny Hostin From Reading Trump’s Post About Rob Reiner On-Air

President Trump posted a statement on the death of actor and director Rob Reiner on Monday morning, blaming his killing on “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” But Whoopi Goldberg ensured that statement wasn’t actually read on “The View,” given its callous nature.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts mourned Reiner, who was killed alongside his wife in their Brentwood home on Sunday. Whoopi previously worked with Reiner on the film “Ghosts of Mississippi,” and remembered him as “quite an amazing man.” As the conversation continued, host Sunny Hostin mentioned Trump’s reaction, prompting Whoopi to try and shut it down.

“Don’t read it,” she pleaded. “Don’t read it. Just tell them that it’s there.”

In a post to Truth Social, the president called Reiner “a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star,” and blamed his death on “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” In reality, Reiner and his wife appear to have been killed by their own son, who long struggled with addiction. Nick Reiner was taken into custody on Monday morning.

The statement from Trump infuriated Whoopi, who also remembered her friend as “a stand-up” man who “fought for the stuff that was right.”

“[Trump] talks so much about Charlie Kirk and caring, and suddenly this is what he puts out,” Whoopi said disgustedly. “Have you no shame? No shame at all? Can you get any lower? I don’t think so.”

Host Ana Navarro was equally as disgusted by Trump, mincing no words in her reaction to his statement.

“I’m gonna say it: damn it, there’s an American family grieving,” Navarro said angrily. “This is a tragedy not just for the family, but for all who knew and loved him. And for the president of the united states to make this about him, and a way to attack Rob Reiner, because he exercised his American right to speak up with what he disagreed with, is shameful.”

“It’s disgraceful. And of all the disgusting things that Donald Trump has done, this is right up there,” she continued.

Navarro also recalled a story of Reiner messaging her on social media, and praised him for his activism.

“At the same time that he was making brilliant film work, he was also deeply engaged,” she remembered. “There wasn’t a cause he didn’t care about. He cared about immigrants, he cared about equality and justice.”

“He spoke up in defense of democracy at a time when so many in the media industry, so many with a platform, are afraid to speak. He put his money and his mouth where his heart was.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.