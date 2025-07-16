‘The View’ Host Sara Haines Calls Out Podcasters Turning on Trump: ‘You’re Pretending’ He Flip-Flopped

As podcasters including Joe Rogan and Andrew Schulz are beginning to turn on Donald Trump, “The View” host Sara Haines is a bit amused, but also frustrated. So, she called them out on Wednesday’s episode of the ABC talk show.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the women once again discussed the blowback Trump and his administration are facing for now saying there is no client list belonging to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, despite months of saying the opposite. The move has earned sharp criticism from Trump’s own allies, though the Republican-led House voted on Tuesday to block another effort to release said files.

Many of the criticisms, at least from voters, come in the form of saying that they didn’t actually vote for this and that Trump is going against every promise he made. But Haines pushed back on that.

“I find it so funny that it’s taken Theo Von, Andrew Schulz, Joe Rogan, this long to be shocked,” she said. “Because, the things they’re saying he did wrong though, from immigration — he ran on everything he’s doing. He talked about mass deportations. Not a shocker if you’re using your brain!”

Haines also pointed out that Trump promised tariffs well in advance, which were projected to harm the economy by actual experts. And though the ABC host doesn’t wish bad fortune on people who legitimately didn’t understand, she found the podcasters like Rogan and Schulz more disingenuous.

“You’re pretending now he flip-flopped,” she said.

“He essentially broadcast everything he was going to do,” Haines added. “So to sit back now, and say ‘You know he really disappointed me,’ like, maybe that should’ve started before you used your massive platform to recruit a whole nation of voters to vote for him!”

