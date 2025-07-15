‘The View’: Whoopi Angrily Shouts ‘Damn You!’ to Anyone Saying Trump Voters Don’t Deserve Emergency Relief

As Texas continues to recover after historic flooding earlier this month, Whoopi Goldberg had a blunt message for anyone arguing that victims don’t deserve disaster relief if they voted for Donald Trump: “Damn you!”

As the ABC hosts discussed recovery efforts during the day’s Hot Topics, Goldberg pointed out that some online are arguing that any Texans who voted for Trump — he won the state by 14 percentage points in 2024, though the state is heavily gerrymandered — deserve to suffer, as a result of the president’s cuts to staff and funding for key emergency organizations.

“Let me tell you, let’s be really clear,” Goldberg started, as her cohosts expressed shock. “Yeah! Yeah. And it’s unbelievable, but it’s happening. And so I just want to be really clear; you know, you can’t blame anybody for these floods. It’s nobody’s fault!”

“I didn’t do it, you didn’t do it, it has nothing to do with Washington,” she continued. “This was what happened. This was a natural disaster. And if you are writing on people’s socials, where you should be giving, if you’re saying these kinds of things, damn you. Damn you!”

She added that a disaster such as the floods is “no joke” and no version of humor should be tolerated as hundreds try to get their lives back together and find missing loved ones.

“This not how we do it in America. We show up for whoever is in trouble,” Goldberg said. “We don’t say ‘who did you vote for?’ We don’t say ‘Who did you vote with?’ We show up.”

Unfortunately, Trump himself, as well as many of his allies, have made similar moves. Back in January, they attempted to add conditions in order to receive aid following the Los Angeles wildfires. She was equally outraged at the idea at the time.

Additionally, last October, an ex-Trump aide also claimed that the president previously refused aide to California explicitly because it’s a blue state.

