‘The View’: Joy Behar Says Sara Haines Ended Up ‘Rage Crying’ After Mentalist Revealed Her PIN Number On-Air

“The View” host Sara Haines slipped up and dropped an F-bomb live on-air this week, after a mentalist correctly guessed — and openly revealed — her real-life ATM PIN number. But, according to Joy Behar, Haines’ reaction was actually a bit stronger than viewers saw, as the ABC host ended up “rage crying.”

The women brought up the whole debacle again on Thursday’s episode, during a discussion about a man who reportedly calls out his ex-wife’s name in his sleep. When host Joy Behar joked that she personally calls out Sunny Hostin’s PIN number in her sleep, Haines called “too soon” on the bit.

Behar was quick to explain the reference to the audience, detailing how mentalist Oz Pearlman sent Haines into a “nervous breakdown” by guessing her PIN. But, Haines was quick to add some backstory.

“He told me ‘We would never talk about your real PIN number on the air’ 40 minutes before, so he asked me to come up with a fake PIN number, because, of course he wouldn’t say my real PIN number,” Haines recalled.

“Because who would?!” host Alyssa Farah Griffin added.

Haines agreed that it was illogical, and admitted Pearlman’s move was “a little bit of a betrayal.” According to Behar, it even led to some tears.

“You were doing what I call rage crying,” she said. “Because you were so annoyed, and angry, that your tears were flowing.”

At that, Haines reiterated once more that, ahead of the episode, Pearlman reassured her that he would never let her real PIN number slip on-air.