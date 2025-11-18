‘The View’: Sara Haines Drops an F-Bomb On-Air After Mentalist Correctly Guesses – and Reveals – Her ATM PIN Code

“The View” host Sara Haines is usually one of the best among the ABC hosts when it comes to stifling any urge to curse on-air, but on Tuesday morning, she lost her composure entirely and dropped an F-bomb during the show. It came as the result of a mentalist truly blowing her mind.

The final guest of the day’s episode was Oz Pearlman, known as “Oz the Mentalist,” in support of his new book “Read Your Mind: Proven Habits for Success from the World’s Greatest Mentalist.” Given the title of the book, the women wanted to put him to the test to see how good he really is.

First came a trick with host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who accidentally spoiled it a bit by revealing the person she was thinking of (it was Pearlman’s intent to guess the name). From there, he turned his abilities on Ana Navarro, who pushed Pearlman even further. Finally, he came to Haines, asking her to think of an ATM pin code.

Pearlman joked he couldn’t reveal her actual code on-air, so she should think of a fake one. The code she thought of? 1225 — which just so happens to be the birthday of the friend Navarro thought of during her trick.

“Oh my god,” Haines said as Pearlman guessed correctly.

As she tried to tap out, saying “I’m done,” he took it one further and guessed her actual, real-life PIN number. At that point, Haines properly freaked out.

“What the f–k?!” she said, without catching herself.

Realizing what she did, Haines immediately covered her mouth in shock. The audience erupted, as did the rest of “The View” hosts. Navarro hit Haines in the head with the prop board they were writing on, Farah Griffin covered her own mouth in shock, and Sunny Hostin simply pointed at Haines in delight.

“No one knows my pin, that’s literally–” Haines said, cutting herself off. “Why would you say it on national television?!”

“And do not announce my baby’s name!” Farah Griffin cut in to warn Pearlman.

From there, the show went to break, as Haines tried to recompose herself — and hopefully switched her real pin number during the commercial block.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.