‘The View’ Sets September Return Date for Season 29 | Video

“The View” has set an early September return date for Season 29.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the series announced the table would return for new conversations on Sept. 8. The top-rated daytime talk show returns with hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Joy Behar.

“This is why you should always keep coming back to ‘The View,’ because you never know what’s going to happen,” Goldberg said in a clip announcing the September return.

The show has been off the air since the end of July as is usually the case for the Emmy-nominated talk show. One of the big topics the table discussed before breaking was the announcement that “Late Night with Stephen Colbert” was coming to an end. At the time, the women of the ABC series blasted CBS for the decision and supported Colbert following the announcement.

“Colbert, we’re supporting you,” Goldberg said. “We got your back. I’m going to wait and see what — where it shakes it out. Because I have my own thoughts, but because they are my own thoughts, I don’t want to give them ideas. So I’m going to hold onto my thoughts, and watch how this shakes out.”

The Trump administration has also spoken out about canceling the daytime show for speaking out against the administration. This did not stop the table from continuing to go after the president. They also have not completely acknowledged the more recent threats the Trump administration has levied against the show.

“The View” was created by Barbara Walters and aired it’s first season way back in 1997.

You can watch new episodes of “The View” when the show returns on Sept. 8 on ABC and watch the Season 29 teaser in the clip above.