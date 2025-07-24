‘The View’ Ignores Trump Admin’s Threat of Cancellation in Penultimate Episode of Season 28

The Trump administration threatened on Wednesday — and doubled down on Thursday morning — that “The View” could be the next talk show to get cancelled after “The Late Show,” after host Joy Behar once again criticized the president, calling him jealous of Barack Obama. But, the ABC hosts appeared unfazed on Thursday morning, ignoring the threats altogether.

Following Wednesday’s show, the White House responded to one of the day’s Hot Topics in a statement calling Behar a “loser,” as they often dub critics, and warned that she “should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air.”

The threat came just days after CBS announced the cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show,” with the insistence that the decision was economic, not politically motivated. Then, on Thursday morning, FCC chairman Brendan Carr responded on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” similarly warning that “the consequences” of Trump’s vendetta against certain media outlets “aren’t quite finished.”

FOX: Is The View now in the crosshairs of this administration?



FCC CHAIR BRENDAN CARR: It's entirely possible there are issues over there … the consequences aren't quite finished pic.twitter.com/sDZAbtf07I — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2025

But, during Thursday’s episode of “The View,” the women did not address either threat throughout the whole show. They started the day’s Hot Topics with discussion of the Wall Street Journal’s reporting of Trump knowing he was named in the Epstein files.

A representative for “The View” did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s inquiry on whether the show will address the matter in its season finale on Friday, or if they have a response to the administration’s threat already.

In his appearance on Fox News on Thursday, Carr called out the “challenges” that “The View” faces, including having to read multiple legal notes during one show to avoid liabilities. This is not an uncommon practice, and the legal notes are read to ensure any statements offered by both sides on any topic, plus the current proven facts, are represented.

Carr also pointed to the show’s purported struggling ratings, similar to the White House’s original statement. However, his details were not accurate. The ABC talk show wrapped up the first quarter of 2025 with increased ratings, and remains the No. 1 daytime talk show.

The president has long been a critic of “The View,” just as many hosts of the show have long been critics of him. This time, what set him off was Behar saying he is jealous of one of his predecessors.

On Wednesday’s episode of the show, the hosts scoffed at Trump leveling criminal accusations at Obama, calling them yet another distraction from the ongoing criticisms the president is facing for his handling of files pertaining to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. But, Behar also asserted that Trump was merely speaking from insecurity.

“The thing about him is he’s so jealous of Obama, because Obama is everything that he is not,” she said. “Trim, smart, handsome, happily married and can sing Al Green’s song ‘Let’s Stay Together’ better than Al Green. And Trump cannot stand it. It’s driving him crazy.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.