“The View” host Sunny Hostin had to make a surprise wardrobe change at Essence Fest this year, after showing up in the same outfit as Vice President Kamala Harris. According to the ABC host, the VP’s team asked her to change, so they wouldn’t match on stage.

After a weeklong hiatus to kick off the month of July, the hosts returned on Monday and, naturally, started the day’s Hot Topics by recapping how they spent their vacation. For Hostin, it was mostly still work, just elsewhere. She was asked to moderate a conversation with Harris for Essence Fest, which she immediately accepted.

But, as she told her co-hosts about it, she pulled up a photo from the event and revealed that she originally showed up in a similar white suit as Harris.

“As you see, I don’t have that white suit on because her team was like, ‘And what else do you have to wear?'” Hostin said with a laugh. “Because when the vice president has it on, then you don’t have it on. So that was a funny thing.”

Hostin had no ill will at being made to switch her outfit last minute, because just the opportunity to moderate was “really an honor.” And, apparently, it was co-president of the Recording Academy, Valeisha Butterfield, who was able to help Hostin in a pinch.

“She just happened to be walking by with a suit and this dress and she lent it to me,” Hostin said. “So thank you, Valeisha!”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.