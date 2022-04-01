‘The View': Sunny Hostin Pushes Ana Navarro on Loyalty to Republican Party: ‘You’re the Only Non-Loca’ At This Point (Video)

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro got into it on “The View” Friday, when Hostin pressed her colleague on why she is still a member of the Republican party.

The question came up once again, because, as Hostin pointed out, she and Navarro have this argument regularly. At the time, the women were discussing the fact that Senator Lindsey Graham, who voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to a Senate-confirmed position last year, has said that he will vote against her appointment to the Supreme Court.

“It really is like ‘The Invasion of the Body Snatchers,'” Navarro said in response to Graham’s words. “And I … remember a couple of weeks ago when we started talking about this, I said I had some hope for Lindsey. Sunny called it right and said, you know, ‘You’re wrong on this.'”

Hostin then questioned why, especially after Graham’s flip, Navarro would maintain her loyalty to the Republican party. “Why are you still a Catholic?” Navarro shot back heatedly. “You don’t agree with everything about the Catholic Church.”

From there, the women began talking over each other. But Sunny was able to get her full retort out.

“The Catholic Church did not try to destroy democracy in this country. That’s very, very different,” Hostin said. “We’re talking about a political party that doesn’t even exist anymore.”

When Navarro tried to argue that changes to the Republican party were inevitable, considering when it was created, Hostin doubled down.

“But Ana, what you have to understand is the Republican Party that you loved doesn’t exist anymore. It’s the party of insurrectionists, it’s the party of traitors, white supremacists,” she continued. “It’s not the party that you love.”

As the argument continued, Hostin got even more blunt, telling Navarro “You’re the only non-loca in the party at this point!”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.