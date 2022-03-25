Mitch McConnell has predictably confirmed that he will not be voting to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court of the United States. But the hosts of “The View” got a good chuckle out of his reasons why on Friday.

“He’s voting against Justice Brown because she has demonstrated what he says is ‘a misunderstanding of the separation of powers that I’ve spent my entire career fighting.’ This is Mitch McConnell. This is ‘Saturday Night Live,’ you know what I mean?” Behar joked.

The dig came as the women were once again discussing the actions of Republican senators this week, in regards to Jackson’s confirmation, but also the controversy surrounding sitting Justice Clarence Thomas.

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.

To kick off the morning’s Hot Topics discussion, the panel of women began discussing new reporting from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa that revealed text messages between Virginia Thomas, Clarence Thomas’s wife, and Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows. There are 29 messages in total, and among them are messages that show Thomas pleading with Meadows to continue trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

Guest host Ana Navarro was particularly fired up, arguing that if Jackson were the justice involved here, circumstances would be different.

“I would ask all those Republican members of the judiciary and all the mouthpieces on Fox, what would you all have done had Ketanji’s husband had been texting Ron Klein, Joe Biden’s Chief of Staff, 29 times in two months, musing about an insurrection against the democracy of the United States?” Navarro said.

Behar agreed, pointing out the “hypocrisy” of Republicans who asked Jackson if she would recuse herself from an upcoming case involving Harvard, but have not asked Clarence Thomas to recuse himself in the January 6 case, which now directly involves his wife.

“But they have nothing to say about a wife of a sitting justice attending an insurrection and writing these notes back and forth,” Behar said, referring still to McConnell. “He’s OK with that, but is not OK with her? The hypocrisy is beyond belief right now.”