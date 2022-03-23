‘The View’ Hosts Clash Over Black History Education: ‘You’re Misinterpreting My Point Intentionally’

Tensions ran high once again on “The View” Wednesday, as guest host Lindsey Granger went head to head with Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin over how Black history is handled in education.

Initially, the panel of women were discussing Jamaica’s demands for slavery reparations from the U.K., with the women unanimously agreeing that reparations are unlikely, really, from any country. Behar argued that if the U.S. can’t even agree on critical race theory (CRT), reparations would be an even harder concept.

At that, Granger argued that critical race theory is a different discussion entirely. Following that commentary, she noted that she thinks there hasn’t been enough focus on “Black excellence,” and added that there’s been too much focus on the hardships of Black people.

“I want to see Black people thrive. We are not victims, OK? Even though we have been victimized, we are not victims,” Granger said. “We are here to grow, and there’s beauty in us, and we are winning out here. So I want to see that more often. And I don’t want to constantly tell my 6-month-old daughter that she’s a victim.”

As the discussion continued past the commercial break, Behar clarified what she was trying to get at.

“Critical race theory, to me, is history. And, this country — a lot of people in this country don’t want to look at the history of this country,” she said. “So reparations are similar in that you have to admit that something went on in history for you to repair it.”

Granger then responded, “We have admitted that,” pointing to the fact that kids are taught about slavery. She then circled back to her original point, using a specific example.

“I think we should learn about the fact that Africans started the vaccination process,” Granger said, without adding more. “Why have I never heard that until I was a grown adult?”

At that, Joy got a bit cheeky, saying “First you say we’re learning it, and now you say no, we’re not learning it.” In response, Granger accused Behar of “misinterpreting” her “point intentionally.”

“You know what I said. I said that we’re learning about the victimization of Black people consistently. That’s a fact. And so I think looking at how law applies to black people, and victimizes them through race, right, and how race applies to law is important to do, but also celebrating Blackness. We don’t do it enough in school. That’s not my experience.”

Granger then turned to Hostin for backup, who agreed that her experience was not like that, but also called Granger to task for her phrasing of things.

“What you have to understand, Lindsey, is that the Republican agenda is to not only stop teaching about slavery, but also to not teach about Black excellence,” Hostin said. “That is what is happening. Books are being banned, learning systems are being restricted all over this country, and so when you say things like Black people being victimized, you’re parroting their talking points. You’ve got to be really careful with that.”

Granger took offense to that as well, prompting her to argue with Hostin over which books specifically were being banned.