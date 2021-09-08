‘The View': Sunny Hostin Slams ‘Ignorant, Obnoxious’ Texas Gov Abbott’s Defense of Abortion Ban (Video)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott doubled down on his controversial abortion ban this week, and the hosts of “The View” are furious about it. That includes host Sunny Hostin, who is openly pro-life but calls Abbott’s arguments “ignorant” and “oblivious.”

As it stands, the law bans abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is typically around six weeks and before most women know they’re pregnant, and there are no exceptions for rape or incest. In his defense of the ban on Tuesday, Abbott conceded that rape is bad but that Texas has plans to eradicate rapists.

“Let’s make something very clear. Rape is a crime,” Abbott said. “And Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them, and prosecuting them, and getting them off the streets.”

Hostin, who spent her career as a sex crimes prosecutor, called this idea “ridiculous.”

“Rape is the most under-reported violent crime in the country,” she said. “So for him to be so ignorant as to say that that is how they are going to combat this crisis, that they have developed themselves, is so obnoxious.”

Hostin also noted that Abbott is “out of step with his own party,” citing data that indicates 84 percent of Americans and 74 percent of Republicans support abortion in cases of rape and incest.

At that point, host Joy Behar jumped in, arguing that there is “a history of stupidity” among Republicans when it comes to abortion. She then read off a list of past quotes on issue from Republicans, including former Missouri Congressman Todd Akin’s infamous claim that “If it’s legitimate rape, the female body has ways to try to shut the whole thing down.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” above.