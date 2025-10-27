‘The View’ Co-Host Sunny Hostin Says Trump Is ‘Hooking Up’ the White House ‘Because He Doesn’t Plan on Leaving’

“The View’s” co-host Sunny Hostin said President Donald Trump’s move to deck out the White House with an $300 million ballroom is a sign that he doesn’t plan on leaving his presidency anytime soon.

“He’s done everything that people thought that he would never do,” Hostin said during “The View” on Monday. “I actually have come to the conclusion that he is most definitely going to try to remain in power, because remember that East Wing— it’s going to take a long time to build that. He is hooking up the White House because he doesn’t plan on leaving it. I don’t think he plans on leaving.”

At the time the panel was discussing Trump’s recent remarks after being questioned about pursuing a third term, during which he shared that hasn’t ruled out the idea. The group also highlighted Steve Bannon stating that “Trump is going to president in ’28.”

“I always thought, OK, the 22nd Amendment is so clear … no president can run twice,” Hostin said, as she mentioned former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who served a third term. “We put this into the Constitution for a reason.”

TRUMP WON’T RULE OUT 3RD TERM: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on Pres. Trump not ruling out a third presidential term as his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, makes a stunning claim about Trump's political future. pic.twitter.com/HUJxtqP95Y — The View (@TheView) October 27, 2025

By the end of the conversation, co-host Whoopi Goldberg said it doesn’t matter what Americans think, Trump is going to do what he wants.

“He’s going to write something, and he’ll say, ‘I found a loophole and so I can do this.’ Not consecutive, consecutive, doesn’t really matter,” Goldberg said. “If he wants to do it, and there’s no opposition, he’s going to do it. There needs to be opposition. People have to make decisions around the country about who they’re voting into office.”