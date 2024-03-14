The hosts of “The View” collectively cringed at Nancy Pelosi’s attempt to make a TikTok pun during a hearing this week, but they also got a pretty good laugh out of it on Thursday morning.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ladies discussed their takes on whether or not TikTok should indeed be banned in its current form in the US, after the House passed a bill to do exactly that, 352-65, on Wednesday. At this point, it’s unclear how the bill will fare once it hits the Senate.

But in advocating for the bill on Capitol Hill this week, Nancy Pelosi swore up and down that “This is not an attempt to ban TikTok. It’s an attempt to make TikTok better. Tic-tac-toe, a winner.”

To drive home the joke, Pelosi even mimed drawing a diagonal line, as if she’d won an imaginary game of tic-tac-toe. And, as the clip finished playing, the hosts of “The View” simply couldn’t hold it together.

As Sunny Hostin said “She’s good,” host Joy Behar simply groaned at the attempt.

“Sometimes, when older people are talking about this, we might wanna find other ways to go,” Whoopi said through her laughter. “Because that was quite funny. She’s really funny.”

Speaking seriously on the subject though, host Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted she agrees with Pelosi on this, earning some light ribbing from Hostin.

“When 352 lawmakers, left and right, come together and say ‘This is a bill that needs to be passed,’ Americans should listen. We don’t see a lot of bipartisanship,” Farah Griffin explained. “TikTok has been described as digital fentanyl.“

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.