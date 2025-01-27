‘The View’ Hosts Shred Trump’s ‘Publicity Stunt’ of Immediate ICE Raids: ‘The Point Is Instilling Fear’ | Video

As Donald Trump vowed, massive ICE raids began just days into his second presidency. But the hosts of “The View” had a warning for audiences on Monday: several elements of these raids are just part of a “PR campaign.”

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, moderator Whoopi Goldberg posed the question of whether these raids are “the immigration system fix that people had in mind when they voted,” prompting host Sara Haines to joke that it is hard to say, because no one at that particular table voted for Trump.

That said, Haines noted that the scale and coverage of it all made one thing abundantly clear.

TRUMP BEGINS MASS DEPORTATIONS IN U.S.: #TheView co-hosts weigh in after Pres. Trump's border czar started using ICE agents to conduct a nationwide raid and the U.S. military to carry out mass deportations of undocumented immigrants. pic.twitter.com/WGZ2OFd6E7 — The View (@TheView) January 27, 2025

“The point here is that it is meant to be a PR campaign,” she said. “So it is meant to scare people. That is what they are doing right now. And when you look at these flights where they are deporting people back to their origin nation, we do not know who they are, and that is where I’d like to see more transparency.”

The ABC hosts agreed that the raids were racially motivated, with host Sunny Hostin arguing that Trump “has circumvented established law by weaponizing the US military” with a declaration of a national emergency that constitutes foreign invasion.

Host Ana Navarro agreed with both women, adding that the “publicity stunt” using the military to aid in these deportations goes against Trump’s vow to lower spending.

“The point is cruelty. The point is instilling fear. But it is also very costly,” she said. “A charter DHS flight, it has been reported, is something like $8,500. A military C-130 is $816,000. So each one of those planes is costing us, so that he can have his picture and his photo op, 100 times more what a charter flight would be.”

Still, Navarro admitted that she is struggling to feel bad for Latinos who voted for Trump and are now being affected by his deportations.

“I have actually seen some video this weekend of Latinos who voted for Trump, crying because now their abuelas and their tios are getting deported. I am having a very hard time mustering up any sympathy for those people,” she said.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.