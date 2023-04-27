As twice-impeached and once-indicted former President Donald Trump finds himself in the middle of another lawsuit, the hosts of “The View” couldn’t help but mock his tactics on Thursday morning. According to the women, he’s actively “making another case against himself.”

Earlier this year, Trump was indicted on 34 counts of felony business record falsification and is the target of at least four other investigations. A civil case is also being brought against him by magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, who alleges that Trump raped her.

Throughout the proceedings, which Trump hasn’t actually appeared in court for, he has posted to his Truth Social page, blasting Carroll and the case at large. As a result, the federal judge overseeing the case warned that those posts may equate to jury tampering, which bears its own penalties. Still, Trump has continued.

So, during Thursday’s episode of “The View,” host Sara Haines asked her co-host Sunny Hostin, who was once a federal prosecutor, if the posts might “force the judge’s hand.”

“Yeah, he’s making another case against himself,” Hostin said bluntly. “So, it’s the dumbest thing!”

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg agreed that “he’s doing it to himself” but guessed that eventually, it will get old for the judge.

“The desperation just to say, ‘I’m going to show you that I can do whatever I want to do,'” she said, laughing. “And when the judges get annoyed with him, they’re gonna stick his ass in jail!”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.