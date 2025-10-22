‘The View’ Hosts Scoff at Trump Seeking Payment From His Own Justice Department: It’s ‘Giving Mob Boss’ | Video

President Trump is once again seeking payment for federal investigations into him that proved wrongdoing — this time from his own Justice Department. And for “The View” host Sunny Hostin, the move is simply “mob boss” behavior.

On Tuesday, Trump revealed he is seeking up to $230 million in damages from the Justice Department, which “The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg was quick to point out is almost the exact price tag for the ballroom the president is currently demolishing parts of the White House to add. Additionally, Trump outright said he would give the money to the White House, citing the ballroom under construction, or perhaps to charity.

“What charity is it, the Foundation for the Destruction of America?” host Joy Behar sniped.

TRUMP SEEKING PAYOUT FROM HIS OWN JUSTICE DEPARTMENT? 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on the president reportedly demanding up to $230 million in damages over past federal investigations against him. pic.twitter.com/p3lUq0B8A1 — The View (@TheView) October 22, 2025

But Hostin was more direct in her assessment of Trump’s latest play for money via lawsuits.

“I think we need to speak plainly to people, and I think we need to call it what it is. This is giving mob boss, right?” she said. “That’s what this is. He is extorting and looting the federal government, in my view. And he’s extorting and looting the federal government that he’s already extorting and looting. Because, as [Joy] mentioned, since 2017 his family has made $3.4 billion.”

Hostin then pointed to other instances of Trump doing business, in her opinion, including meeting with the President of Indonesia (who requested to meet Eric Trump) and accepting a private plane from Qatar.

“How about the fact that our tax dollars now, if he gets his $230 million, is going to be used to renovate a White House, which, by the way, he never intends to leave,” she continued.

“So that’s what this is. This is about a mob boss extorting the government for his own personal gratitude and enrichment, and we are basically, as taxpayers, providing Trump and his family a lifestyle that he otherwise couldn’t.”

You can watch Hostin’s full thoughts in the video above.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.