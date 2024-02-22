Donald Trump revealed his shortlist for a 2024 running mate this week and among the names is Tulsi Gabbard. But, according to “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin, that pairing “would literally be Vladimir Putin’s dream ticket.”

In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Trump confirmed that Gabbard, along with Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Byron Donalds and Kristi Noem are all on his shortlist, though he added that “the VP choice has absolutely no impact.”

Though the hosts of “The View” have long been predicting Tim Scott would be Trump’s choice, Alyssa Farah Griffin was definitely surprised by the other contenders.

“I’m a little bit stunned that he said most of these folks are on the shortlist,” she said. “Now, Donald Trump-Tulsi Gabbard would literally be Vladimir Putin’s dream ticket. That does not — you would lose every normie Republican like myself, who wants to stand by NATO wants Ukraine to defeat Russia. That’s bizarre to me.”

Host Sunny Hostin agreed that Gabbard would be “Russia’s dream candidate,” and recalled words that former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said about Gabbard five years ago.

“She said about Gabbard in 2019, ‘I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on someone who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third party candidate. She’s the favorite of the Russians,’” Hostin recited.

TRUMP REVEALS VP SHORTLIST: #TheView co-hosts weigh in on the list that includes Vivek Ramaswamy, Tulsi Gabbard and Sen. Tim Scott. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/jpZeOB1Use — The View (@TheView) February 22, 2024

You can watch the full conversation from “The View” in the video above.