The hosts of “The View” got a big kick out of conservative outrage over the latest redesign of the M&M characters — specifically Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s.

So, during Monday’s episode, the women of “The View” had a slew of jokes ready to go.

Among the changes to the characters that Carlson had problems with was the swapping of the green M&M’s go-go boots for more sensible sneakers and lowering the brown M&M’s stilettos to block heels.

“M&Ms will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous,” he said. “Until the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them. That’s the goal. When you are totally turned off, we’ve achieved equity.”

For the women on “The View,” it was definitely weird to even be discussing the sexualization of candy at all, let alone the de-sexualization of it.

“If you want to have a drink with an 81-year-old candy, you’ve got much bigger issues than what shoes [they] wear,” Navarro said, in response to Carlson.

Joy Behar joked that if Carlson was taking issue with one candy, they might as well point out the flaws in marketing for all candies.

“You know, I would like to say, I object to Almond Joy using my name, OK?” Behar said. “Mary Janes actually means marijuana. Let’s just do all the candy now. But you know what? The worst one, Tootsie Roll, is an anti-feminist name for a candy. Just sayin’. Don’t call a candy Tootsie.”

Navarro added that, in her opinion, Carlson was purposely focusing on something so strange.

“It must be nice for Tucker Carlson and others to spend so much time worrying about the shoes of M&Ms, so that they don’t have to worry about gun violence, and climate change, and voter suppression,” she added. “I think the right wing has become experts. I think that people have become experts in coming up with manufactured culture issues to distract us from the real stuff.”

In the end though, it was Whoopi Goldberg who had the final word, and the best joke.

“Well you know what, let me tell you something! As a brown M&M, I was offended by what he had to say,” the moderator joked. “And I wouldn’t have a drink with you anyway!”

She even topped it off with a sassy double snap at the camera. You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.