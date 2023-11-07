‘The View’: Tyler Perry Nearly Breaks Down in Tears After Sara Haines Says She ‘Met’ His Late Mother Through New Documentary (Video)

Things got very emotional on “The View” on Tuesday morning, as Tyler Perry nearly broke down in tears with host Sara Haines, after she told him she “met” his mother through Perry’s new documentary about his life.

During his appearance on the ABC talk show, in support of his new documentary “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story” — which is named in part for his mother — Haines praised the actor for how “it was so well done.” The host also added that “I met Maxine through all of it. I didn’t know her.”

Maxine, of course, was Perry’s mother, who died in 2009. And, after processing what Haines said, Perry was knocked back on his heels, pausing the interview for a moment.

“OK, wait a minute, that one took me, that you met, ” Perry said, immediately choking up and trying to catch his breath. “You met my mother through it, man. That’s, wow. Wow. Thank you.”

“To say that you met her through that, that takes me somewhere, because she, you know, this woman endured so much pain. And she didn’t have some legacy,” he continued, visibly fighting his tears. “But she had me and to say that I was able to introduce her to you, you got me there, man. S–t. I’m sorry. Lord, have mercy. Thank you for that. I appreciate that.”

With some comfort from hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar on either side of him, Perry tried to continue, but quickly needed another moment to compose himself, as Haines also teared up.

Eventually, moderator Whoopi Goldberg handed them both tissues, and Perry simply sat in the moment for a bit, processing.

You can watch the full emotional moment from “The View” in the video above.