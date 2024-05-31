Typically, Whoopi Goldberg wraps up “The View” by encouraging audiences to “take a little time to enjoy the view,” and she did that on Friday morning. But first, she took a little time to bask in Donald Trump’s felony fraud conviction, chanting the word “guilty” exactly 34 times.

On Thursday, Trump was found guilty on all counts in his criminal fraud trial, as a jury of his peers determined that he did indeed falsify business records in the aftermath of a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Naturally, the ABC hosts celebrated the conviction first thing on Friday morning and spent most of the show talking about what kind of impact it will have. But, as the show came back from its final commercial break, moderator Whoopi Goldberg wanted to twist the knife just a little bit more.

“Welcome back. We only have about 34 seconds left, so, to recap…” she started. The host then launched into saying the word “guilty” exactly 34 times, one for each charge Trump faced. As she did, the crowd got louder and louder with its cheering, before she finally came up for air.

“Have a great day everyone!” she bellowed. “Take a little time to enjoy the view!”

Elsewhere in the discussion, the women debated exactly what Trump’s sentence should be (which he is currently scheduled to receive on July 11), with host Joy Behar joking that, in addition to prison time, it should include “six months at this table.”

WILL TRUMP SERVE TIME IN PRISON? After a New York jury found the former president guilty on all counts in his hush money trial, #TheView co-hosts question if he will serve time. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/ZjE5RgLrBl — The View (@TheView) May 31, 2024

You can watch part of the discussion from “The View” in the video, above.